New round of storms bringing possible severe weather to north Georgia

Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70's for this afternoon.

After a momentary calm, severe weather will be coming back to north Georgia starting Wednesday.

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking strong to severe thunderstorms that will affect north Georgia starting late Wednesday night and continue into early Thursday morning.

As of Tuesday, heavy rain, damaging winds to 60 mph and a few tornadoes will be the main threats. 

Gustly southerly winds will crank up Wednesday ahead of the cold front, bringing warm temperatures to the area.

Like last week, storms will be much stronger to the west and will weaken by the time they move in just after midnight due to the environment across the northern part of the state.

Most of Georgia will be under a level 1 or 2 risk for damaging winds, hail, and possible spin up tornadoes.

Image 1 of 4

 

FOX 5 estates heavy rain of around 1 to 2 inches should be expected as well.

Once the system moves through the area, pleasant weather will return for Friday and the weekend.

