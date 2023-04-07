Polk County officers recognized for saving inmate's life

article

Three officers of the Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) were recognized for their quick response in saving the life of an inmate who attempted suicide in his cell on March 18, according to the Sheriff's Office. Sgt. Chris Snyder, Officer Zach Morton, and Officer Chase Chandler responded to a call from an inmate in G pod, who reported that his cellmate was having a medical emergency.

Upon arriving at cell G 201, the officers found that the inmate had a sheet tied tightly around his neck in an attempt to end his life. The inmate was not breathing and unresponsive. Sergeant Snyder removed the sheet, and the officers moved the inmate to the floor to provide medical attention.

With limited space and low lighting, the officers carried the inmate down the pod's stairs and into the foyer area. They took turns performing CPR on the inmate until he began to breathe on his own. The officers then monitored the inmate's vital signs until EMS arrived and transported him to the hospital, where he made a full recovery.

For their quick response and lifesaving efforts, the officers were presented with the Lifesaver Award. The PCSO recognized the officers' commitment and dedication and expressed their pride in having them as part of the team.