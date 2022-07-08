Polk County man wanted for choking dog in front of child, police say

article

Polk County police want to find a man accused of choking a dog in front of a small child.

Police are searching for 35-year-old Andrew Phillip Compton.

According to investigators, Compton choked a small brown dog in front of a young child and then threw it to an aggressive German Shepherd.

That other dog then attacked and mauled the small dog until it was badly injured, police say.

Compton is described as being 5-feet-10-inches tall with a weight of around 160 pounds. He has short hair and a beard.

The Polk County man is wanted on charges of animal cruelty and first-degree cruelty to children.

IF you have any information about where Compton could be, please call Polk Coutny E-911 at 770-748-3400.