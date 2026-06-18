Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from THU 7:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Randolph County, Cleburne County
3
Wind Advisory
from THU 6:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Heard County, Walton County, Fayette County, Meriwether County, Haralson County, Rockdale County, Gwinnett County, DeKalb County, Carroll County, Oconee County, Lamar County, Putnam County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, Clayton County, Troup County, Barrow County, Paulding County, Coweta County, Newton County, Spalding County, Pike County, Jasper County, Upson County, Henry County, Morgan County, Cobb County, Greene County, Clarke County, Butts County, Oglethorpe County, North Fulton County
Flood Watch
from THU 8:00 AM EDT until SAT 2:00 AM EDT, North Fulton County, South Fulton County, Douglas County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Forsyth County, Paulding County, Gwinnett County, Spalding County, Haralson County, Bartow County, Butts County, Carroll County, Henry County, Troup County, Heard County, Greene County, Fayette County, Barrow County, Pike County, Putnam County, Cobb County, Coweta County, Rockdale County, Meriwether County, Walton County, Upson County, Jasper County, Morgan County, Lamar County, Newton County, Clayton County, Oconee County, DeKalb County

Polk County man gets life plus 29 years for child sex crimes

By Jonay Seay-Oliver
FOX 5 Atlanta
Polk County
Published June 18, 2026 10:47 AM EDT
Published June 18, 2026 10:47 AM EDT
District Attorney's Office for Polk and Haralson Counties article

Rene Cornejo Reyes mugshot from District Attorney's Office for Polk and Haralson Counties

The Brief

    • A Polk County jury convicted Rene Cornejo-Reyes on multiple child sex crime charges, including rape, incest and child molestation, following a four-day trial.
    • Superior Court Judge Andrew Roper sentenced Cornejo-Reyes to life in prison plus 29 years on June 10.
    • District Attorney Jaeson Smith praised the victims for coming forward and said his office remains committed to prosecuting crimes against children.

POLK COUNTY, Ga. - District Attorney Jaeson Smith recently announced the life sentence of a Polk County man, who was found guilty of child sex crimes.

Rene Cornejo-Reyes has been sentenced to life in prison for child sex crimes.

What we know:

After a four-day trial, a Polk County jury found Cornejo-Reyes guilty of three counts of rape, two counts of incest, three counts of child molestation, and one count of sexual battery on May 15. 

Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Alison Karch presented the evidence and prosecuted the case, leading to the defendant's conviction on all counts. 

On June 10, Superior Court Judge Andrew Roper sentenced Cornejo-Reyes to life imprisonment plus 29 years. 

What they're saying:

District Attorney Jaeson Smith praised the victims and those involved in bringing the case to justice. "I want to first thank the brave victims who had the courage to take a stand against this true predator," said District Attorney Smith. "The Office of the District Attorney will continue to root out the evils of child harm."

What we don't know:

We do not know the timeframe over which these crimes took place.

The Source: The information in this article was gathered from a press release by the District Attorney's Office for Polk and Haralson Counties.

Polk CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews