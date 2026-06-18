Polk County man gets life plus 29 years for child sex crimes

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The Brief A Polk County jury convicted Rene Cornejo-Reyes on multiple child sex crime charges, including rape, incest and child molestation, following a four-day trial. Superior Court Judge Andrew Roper sentenced Cornejo-Reyes to life in prison plus 29 years on June 10. District Attorney Jaeson Smith praised the victims for coming forward and said his office remains committed to prosecuting crimes against children.



District Attorney Jaeson Smith recently announced the life sentence of a Polk County man, who was found guilty of child sex crimes.

Rene Cornejo-Reyes has been sentenced to life in prison for child sex crimes.

What we know:

After a four-day trial, a Polk County jury found Cornejo-Reyes guilty of three counts of rape, two counts of incest, three counts of child molestation, and one count of sexual battery on May 15.

Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Alison Karch presented the evidence and prosecuted the case, leading to the defendant's conviction on all counts.

On June 10, Superior Court Judge Andrew Roper sentenced Cornejo-Reyes to life imprisonment plus 29 years.

What they're saying:

District Attorney Jaeson Smith praised the victims and those involved in bringing the case to justice. "I want to first thank the brave victims who had the courage to take a stand against this true predator," said District Attorney Smith. "The Office of the District Attorney will continue to root out the evils of child harm."

What we don't know:

We do not know the timeframe over which these crimes took place.