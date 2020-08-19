Police: Woman struck, killed by train in Acworth

Acworth police are investigating after a woman was struck by a train on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened near the intersection of Baker Grove and Hickory Grove roads around 3:49 p.m. Wednesday. Acworth police said officers arrived to find a woman who was struck by a train along the embankment away from the train tracks.

Police did not know why the woman was walking on the tracks at the time.

The woman was rushed to WellStar Kennestone Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Acworth Police Department and CSX Police are investigating.