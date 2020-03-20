Police: Woman struck, killed by car in DeKalb County

Police in DeKalb County are investigating a second pedestrian accident Friday, this one turned deadly.

It happened around 6 p.m. along Rockbridge Road. DeKalb County police said a woman in her mid-50s was struck by a car while trying to cross the road.

The woman died at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene and police said they are cooperating in their investigation.

About four hours earlier, two children were injured trying to cross S. Hairston Road when they were struck by a car. Both are expected to survive.

