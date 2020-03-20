2 children struck by car while crossing a DeKalb County road

DeKalb County police said two young children were struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon.

It happened a little before 2 p.m. as the siblings cross S. Hairston Road and Mainstreet Park Drive. DeKalb County police said the children, 5 and 11, were crossing the road when they were struck by a vehicle.

Both children were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained at the scene and police said they will likely not face charges.

