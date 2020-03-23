Police: Woman shot after lunging at Atlanta officers with knife

The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Atlanta that hospitalized a woman.

According to Atlanta police, officers were called to the 2800 block of Eleanor Terrace NW at around 9:20 Monday morning after reports of a person stabbed.

When officers arrived at the scene, officials say they found a woman armed with a knife who had cut herself.

Officers attempted to deescalate the siutation, but officials say the woman "was not cooperative" and they eventually tried to use a Taser to subdue her.

During the interaction, police say the woman lunged at officers. At that time at least one officer fired, hitting the woman.

Medics rushed the woman to Grady Memorial hospital. She is now in stable condition.

No officers were injured in the incident.