Police: Woman shoots man in face with shotgun in Upson County

A 25-year-old woman has been arrested after a man was shot in the head Thursday afternoon in Upson County, according to the Upson County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Deputies responded around 12:13 p.m. Oct. 23 to a home in the 200 block of Martin Luther King Drive in the Lincoln Park community. When they arrived, they found Johnny Alford, 67, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head from a 12-gauge shotgun, officials said.

Alford was treated by EMS at the scene and then flown by air ambulance to a hospital in Macon for further treatment.

Deputies arrested Samantha Alexis Henderson, of Thomaston, and charged her with aggravated assault.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said what led up to the shooting.