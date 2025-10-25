Police: Woman shoots man in face with shotgun in Upson County
UPSON COUNTY, Ga. - A 25-year-old woman has been arrested after a man was shot in the head Thursday afternoon in Upson County, according to the Upson County Sheriff’s Office.
What we know:
Deputies responded around 12:13 p.m. Oct. 23 to a home in the 200 block of Martin Luther King Drive in the Lincoln Park community. When they arrived, they found Johnny Alford, 67, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head from a 12-gauge shotgun, officials said.
Alford was treated by EMS at the scene and then flown by air ambulance to a hospital in Macon for further treatment.
Deputies arrested Samantha Alexis Henderson, of Thomaston, and charged her with aggravated assault.
What we don't know:
Officials have not said what led up to the shooting.
The Source: Information in this article came from a Facebook post by the Upston County Sheriff's Office.