Police: Woman caught on cameras using credit cards taken during break-ins
CARROLLTON, Ga. - Carrollton police are searching for a woman accused of using stolen credit cards taken during a car break-in.
Officials say on Feb. 20, two vehicles parked on Rome Street were unlawfully entered.
A short time later, police say a woman used a credit card taken from one of the vehicles to buy something at a Dollar General on North Park Street.
Investigators shared two photos of the woman taken from security cameras on their Facebook page.
If you recognize her, please call detectives at 770-834-4451.
