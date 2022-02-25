Police: Woman caught on cameras using credit cards taken during break-ins

article

Carrollton police are searching for a woman accused of using stolen credit cards taken during a car break-in.

Officials say on Feb. 20, two vehicles parked on Rome Street were unlawfully entered.

A short time later, police say a woman used a credit card taken from one of the vehicles to buy something at a Dollar General on North Park Street.

Investigators shared two photos of the woman taken from security cameras on their Facebook page.

If you recognize her, please call detectives at 770-834-4451.

