Police: Woman caught on camera stealing wigs from Stockbridge beauty salon
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Officers are asking the public to help them find two women caught on camera stealing thousands of dollars worth of wigs from a Stockbridge beauty salon.
The Henry County Police Department says at around 5:30 p.m. on March 17, the two women entered the Touch By An Angel Beauty Salon on Hudson Bridge Road.
While an employee was distracted, police say the two women grabbed a number of wigs and ran out of store, escaping in a gray Honda.
In total, officials say the women stole $2,000 in hair.
If you have any information that could help detectives identify the women, please call the Henry County Police Department at 770-288-7343 or the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.
