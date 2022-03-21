Police: Woman caught on camera stealing wigs from Stockbridge beauty salon

article

Officers are asking the public to help them find two women caught on camera stealing thousands of dollars worth of wigs from a Stockbridge beauty salon.

The Henry County Police Department says at around 5:30 p.m. on March 17, the two women entered the Touch By An Angel Beauty Salon on Hudson Bridge Road.

While an employee was distracted, police say the two women grabbed a number of wigs and ran out of store, escaping in a gray Honda.

In total, officials say the women stole $2,000 in hair.

If you have any information that could help detectives identify the women, please call the Henry County Police Department at 770-288-7343 or the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.

