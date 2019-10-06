Police: Woman arrested after shooting outside of SE Atlanta club

A fight outside an Atlanta business ended with gunfire and three people hospitalized with bullet wounds, police told FOX 5 News.

According to Atlanta police, the shooting began with an argument between a man and a woman inside of The Chill Spot, which is located on the 1900 block of Moreland Avenue in southeast Atlanta. The after-hours club, restaurant, and grill is across from the Starlight Drive-In.

Police say when the argument spread into the parking lot, the woman produced a handgun and shot at the man. Witnesses told police that the man fled and then returned and shot back at the woman. During that exchange of bullets, three people were hit, police said.

Medics took all three victims to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police say two of the victims are in critical condition. The third is stable.

Police have arrested the woman suspected to be involved in the shooting, now identified as Sabricca Moss, and charged her with reckless conduct. They are still searching for the male gunman.