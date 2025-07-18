Police vehicle struck by dump truck in Forest Park crash

article

The Brief A Forest Park police officer was hospitalized with minor injuries after a crash with a dump truck at the intersection of Forest Parkway and Ash Street. Both the officer and the dump truck driver were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. The crash is under investigation, and details such as the truck driver's injury extent and names of those involved are not yet released.



A Forest Park police officer was hospitalized with minor injuries Thursday afternoon after a crash involving a dump truck, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

What we know:

The crash happened around 1:31 p.m. at the intersection of Forest Parkway and Ash Street. Investigators said the officer was driving east on Forest Parkway and attempted to make a left turn onto Ash Street. A waste management dump truck traveling westbound struck the passenger side of the police vehicle.

Both the officer and the driver of the dump truck were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

The extent of the truck driver’s injuries was not immediately released.

The names of those involved were not immediately known.

The crash remains under investigation. Georgia State Patrol.