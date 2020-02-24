Police: Teenager arrested in deadly Snellville shooting investigation

Gwinnett County police arrested a teenager in the deadly shooting of a man in Snellville.

Officials charged 17-year-old James Roberston Jr. with aggravated assault and felony murder in connection to the shooting death of 23-year-old De'Lano Plummer.

Two women riding along Hightower Trail stopped to call 911 earlier this month after they spotted a Plummer's body near Donald Road in Snellville.

Detectives say they believe Plummer was familiar with Robertson and that the motive for the homicide was "robbery-related."

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.

Officials asking anyone with tips to call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.