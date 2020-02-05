Search for clues continues after gunshot victim found dead on Snellville road

Three stuffed animals are now perched at the quiet Gwinnett County intersection where 23 year-old De'Lano Plummer was found dead Tuesday.

"At this time, the investigation is preliminary. Detectives are speaking with residents and attempting to locate witnesses," a Gwinnett Police spokesman said in a statement issued to media about the identification of Plummer.

VICTIM IDENTIFIED IN DEADLY SHOOTING

Two women riding along Hightower Trail stopped to call 911 after they spotted a lifeless body near Donald Road in Snellville early Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators said Plummer had been shot at least once, but it's still not clear who shot him or how he ended up in the middle of the road just about a mile from his home.

Family members answered the door at his Snellville home, but kindly declined to comment on camera about the young man's death.

Gwinnett police confirm they are still trying locate witnesses and speak to associates of Plummer to get a sense of what happened in the hours before he was shot.

They're asking anyone with tips to calll GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

