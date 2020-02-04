Expand / Collapse search

Victim identified in deadly shooting near Snellville intersection

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Gwinnett County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Body found in Snellville intersection

Police in Gwinnett County have launched a homicide investigation after a body was discovered in the middle of the road.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County said they have launched a homicide investigation after finding a body in the middle of a Snellville area roadway.

Officers were dispatched around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Hightower Trail and Donald Road after a passenger called 911 to report a man was possibly hit by a vehicle. Police said officers arrived to find the man dead from an apparent single gunshot wound.

Snellville homicide

Police in Gwinnett County are investigating after a body was found in the middle of the roadway near Snellville

Officers spent Tuesday afternoon canvassing the area for witnesses.

On Wednesday, police identified the victim as 23-year-old Snellville resident De'Lano Plummer.

Officers at the scene said they did not believe the public was in danger but asked anyone who sees something strange to call 911.