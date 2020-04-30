Police: Teen accidentally shot in foot on party bus in Atlanta

article

Police said a teen was accidentally shot in the foot while on a party bus with his family in southwest Atlanta.

It happened near the intersection of Greenbriar Parkway and Campbellton Parkway around 8:25 p.m. Atlanta police said they arrived to find the boy shot in the foot. He was alert, conscious, and breathing when he was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston. Police said he is expected to survive the injury.

A teen suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the foot on a party bus in Atlanta on April 30, 2020. (FOX 5)

Investigators said the boy was shot while dancing on the bus during a celebration with his family. The gun discharged and struck his foot, police said.

Police said they spoke with the child’s mother and sister who were at the scene.