Police: Tattooed teens arrested in Gwinnett County murder

Gwinnett County detectives have arrested two teenaged suspects in a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in his car.

On the night of Jan. 5, investigators were called to a Shell Gas Station on the 1500 block of Pleasant Hill Road after receiving a 911 call reporting shots were fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, neither the suspects nor the victim was there. Witnesses told officers the victim drove away from the scene after being shot. Police canvassed the area and came across the victim's silver car wrecked just west of the gas station in front of an apartment building on the 3700 block of Club Drive.

Inside the disabled car, police said they found 20-year-old Jamun El Einslon dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

MORE: Man who was found dead after fleeing gas station shooting identified

After an investigation that lasted over a month, police say the lead detective identified two suspects, Silvia Njarro and Jayce Villafana-Diaz. Both suspects are 19 years old and from Lilburn.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, officers arrested both teenagers and booked them into the Gwinnett County Jail. They are charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information into the shooting is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.