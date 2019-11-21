Police: SUV, Marietta school bus involved in a head-on crash

A Marietta City Schools bus and an SUV driven by a teen got into a crash on Thursday. It thankfully looked worse than it actually was.

It happened after 8 a.m. along Manning Road near Whitlock Avenue. Marietta police said the 16-year-old driver of the SUV told investigators he lost control of the vehicle. Police said the SUV ended up in a head-on crash with the school bus.

The teen driver or his teen passenger were not seriously hurt. The two middle school students on the bus at the time of the crash were also badly injured. All four students were released to their parents after being checked out at the scene.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Marietta Police Department) From: Facebook

The driver of the school was bus was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both the SUV and the school bus suffered extensive frontend damage.

The teen driver, whose name has not been released, was charged, but not arrested for failure to maintain lane, driving too fast for conditions, and violation of Class D driver’s license restrictions.

Traffic along Manning Road was closed for about an hour while crews worked to clean up the mess.