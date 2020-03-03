Police: Suspects used counterfeit cash at Conyers restaurant

Crime Stoppers is searching for two suspects accused of using counterfeit money at a Conyers restaurant.

Officials say around 5:27 p.m. on Feb. 10, a man and woman entered Wings & Seafood on the 1700 block of Highway 138 and used a counterfeit bill to buy food.

The first suspect is described as being a woman in her late teens to early twenties. She was wearing a blue jacket, black pants, and black shoes.

The other suspect is also in his late teens to early twenties and was wearing a red jacket, black pants and black shoes.

If you have any information leading to the arrest of the two suspects, please call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.