Police: Suspect tried to carjack 2 vehicles, broke into Buford home

Gwinnett County police have arrested a suspect accused of trying to carjack two vehicles and breaking into a home in a single night.

Officials tell FOX 5 that they were called to the area of South Puckett Road around 5 a.m. on Feb. 1 after reports of an attempted carjacking.

According to police, a victim was sitting in his car when he was approached by Lamont Dickerson. Police say Dickerson opened his car and order him to get out, but the victim drove off. A short time later, Dickerson is accused of going to Ridge Road and got into another car, ordering the driver out of the vehicle.

When she refused, police say Dickerson ran off before police got to the scene.

During their search, police say Dickerson attempted to escape by breaking into a home on Woodtree Lane using a brick. Inside the home, the suspect was confronted by the armed homeowner and had to flee - leading police on a foot chase before he was arrested.

Dickerson is now in custody and his alleged crimes are under investigation.

If you have any information that can help investigators, please call Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

