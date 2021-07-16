Police: Suspect stole thousands in Suwannee Fourth of July burglary

article

Gwinnett County police are searching for a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars in cash and jewelry from a home in Suwannee on the 4th of July.

Officials say they responded to the Suwannee home on July 4th after receiving a burglary alarm call. When they arrived at the home, officers found a door that has been forced open. Neither the suspect nor the homeowner was there at the time officers got to the home.

In total, officials say the man was caught on camera stealing over $2,000 in cash and over $5,000 worth of jewelry from the home.

Police say the suspect was wearing Apple earbuds to talk with another suspect who was in a getaway vehicle parked outside.

Investigators describe the suspect as a heavyset Hispanic man who is between 25 and 35 years old. He is around 5-feet-8-inches to 6-feet tall with a weight of around 240 pounds.

The suspect was wearing an orange shirt, gray pants, and white and blue shoes.

If you have any information that could identify the suspect, please call Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

