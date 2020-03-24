Police: Suspect charged in deadly South Fulton triple shooting

Police have charged a South Fulton man with three counts of murder and more in a deadly triple shooting investigation

Officials were called to the 6600 block of Hiddenbrook Trail near Connell Road at around 4 a.m. March 21 after reports of shots fired and an overturned vehicle.

When they arrived on the scene, officers say they discovered a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to South Fulton Police, Two other men were found in the overturned vehicle also suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a local hospital, where they died from their injuries.

RELATED: Police: 3 killed in shooting on South Fulton road

Investigators say they believe the three victims arrived at a home on the street to visit with the suspect, identified as Steven Louder. At some time during the visit, police say an argument began, leading to gunfire.

After an investigation, police say they found several guns and unlawful narcotics were found in the home and Louder was arrested.

Advertisement

Louder has now been charged with three murder counts, aggravated assault, and various weapons and unlawful narcotics offenses.

Police have not released the names of the three victims.