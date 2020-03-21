Police: 3 killed in shooting on South Fulton road

Police are investigating a deadly triple shooting early Saturday morning in South Fulton.

Officers were called to the 6600 block of Hiddenbrook Trail near Connell Road around 4 a.m. Saturday after reports of shots fired and an overturned vehicle.

When they arrived on the scene, officers say they discovered a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to South Fulton Police, Two other men were found in the overturned vehicle also suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a local hospital, where they died from their injuries.

Investigators say they believe the three victims arrived at a home on the street to visit with someone. At some time during the visit, police say an argument began, leading to gunfire.

So far, no one is in custody.

Police have not released the names of any suspects or the three victims.