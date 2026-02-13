Marietta pedestrian seriously injured on North Fairground Street

article

The Brief Pedestrian struck on North Fairground Street Victim hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Driver cooperating; investigation ongoing



A Marietta man was seriously injured Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle on North Fairground Street, police said.

What we know:

Officers with the Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program responded around 6:30 a.m. to the intersection of North Fairground Street and Washington Avenue. Investigators said 38-year-old David Shackelford was walking in the northbound lanes when he was hit by a northbound 2009 Ford Escape driven by a 49-year-old man, also from Marietta.

Shackelford suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. No charges had been filed as of Friday.

What you can do:

Police said the investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact STEP Investigator C. Henry at 770-794-5266.