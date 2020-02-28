Police: Stolen backpack containing young cancer patient's medical records and sentimental items returned

The family who said some of the medicine, medical records and sentimental items connected to toddler battling stage 4 cancer has been found. Those items were taken earlier this week after a thief smashed their SUV window as it sat parked at a downtown hotel.

Hailey Holder's mother, Hailey Allen, said a backpack filled with medicine and crucial information was stolen. It also contained her daughter’s Beads of Courage.

“It's a program through the hospital that helps children document their cancer journey. Children receive beads every time they get poked or stay in the hospital, everything has a coordinating bead to it," said Allen.

Friday, Atlanta police said a man found the stolen bag at a gas station and contacted the doctor listed on the items. It has since been returned to the family.

Police said some of the electronics in the bag are still missing.

Hailey Holder Allen's family lives in Warner Robbins and drive frequently to Atlanta for treatment.

Police said they are continuing to investigate.