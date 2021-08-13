Police: Stabbing at Woodruff Park sends 1 to hospital

Police are investigating a stabbing in Downtown Atlanta that sent one person to the hospital Thursday evening.

The incident happened after 5 p.m. at Woodruff Park, near the intersection of Park Place NE and Edgewood Avenue.

According to Atlanta police, a male in a physical altercation with an acquaintance, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No further information on the stabbing was released.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.