Police: Stabbing at Woodruff Park sends 1 to hospital
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a stabbing in Downtown Atlanta that sent one person to the hospital Thursday evening.
The incident happened after 5 p.m. at Woodruff Park, near the intersection of Park Place NE and Edgewood Avenue.
According to Atlanta police, a male in a physical altercation with an acquaintance, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment.
No further information on the stabbing was released.
