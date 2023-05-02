Expand / Collapse search
Police: So-called movers rob Atlanta man at gunpoint

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

(CrimeStoppers Atlanta)

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are offering a reward to catch two so-called movers who robbed a man who hired them.

Officials with Crimestoppers Atlanta say the robbery happened on the 500 block of Angier Avenue on April 20.

The victim told police that he was being evicted from the property and was trying to move all his stuff to his new home.

While in the process of the move, the man said three men who were part of the moving crew pulled out guns and stole his televisions.

The three suspects then fled the scene in a black SUV with a drive-out tag and a silver 2013 Ford F150 with the Georgia tag CSN7639.

Authorities shared two photos of the suspects taken from surveillance footage around the time of the robbery.

A reward of up to $2,000 is available for anyone who has information that leads to an arrest or indictment of any of the suspects.

If you have any information about the case, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or go online to www.StopCrimeAtl.org.