Police investigating possible smash-and-grab at West Midtown Lululemon

The Brief



Atlanta police are investigating a possible smash-and-grab burglary at a popular clothing store on Howell Mill Road.

Officers were called to the Lululemon store early Thursday morning after reports of a break-in.

It's the latest in a series of break-ins and shoplifting incident targeting the business.

What we know:

Investigators say they received a report of a burglary at the store sometime before 2 a.m.

FOX 5 cameras saw glass littering the sidewalk as detectives worked at the scene.

Investigators have not yet disclosed what was stolen during the alleged burglary or any other details about the incident.

Dig deeper:

This is at least the fourth time in the last year that officers have been called to the clothing store.

The most recent incident happened in July. In that case, police say a man and woman entered the store, grabbed more than $450 worth of clothing, and ran off without paying.

In February, police arrested two people accused of shoplifting from the store after they say they spotted them trying to drive away.

During the traffic stop, police say they found 440 items totaling $38,709.59 from Lululemon. The price tags and hangers were still attached.

In December, the store was the victim of another smash-and-grab incident. It is not clear what was taken in that case.

What you can do:

The case remains under investigation.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.