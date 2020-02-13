Police: Slider suspect shoots man who ran after him

Police said a slider crime at an Atlanta gas station led to a shooting Thursday evening.

It started at the QuikTrip located at 1678 Howell Mill Road NW just before 8 p.m. Atlanta police said a woman was filling up the tires on her vehicle when someone opened the driverside door to her car and grabbed her purse from inside the vehicle.

A man, who witnessed the theft, ran after the suspect trying to chase him down, police said, and was shot in the stomach by the suspect. That man was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. Police said he was alert, conscious, and breathing.

The suspect, who was wearing a yellow hoodie, then jumped into a black SUV, police said. A second man was inside that SUV. They were last seen heading southbound on Chattahoochee Avenue NW.

The name of those involved have not been released.

This story is breaking. Check back for details.