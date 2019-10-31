Police: Shots fired from Milton home, SWAT team on scene

Members of a police SWAT team surrounded a home in Milton Thursday evening after someone inside reportedly fired several shots at another person.

Milton Police shut down a section of Freemanville Road between Birmingham Road and Dartmouth Drive as officers and SWAT team members rushed to the home.

A spokesperson for the city of Milton described the situation as “an incident that is unfolding.”

In a statement to FOX 5 Atlanta, Milton Communications Coordinator Jennifer Hartwig said someone in the residence fired several rounds at “a known individual” in the front yard.

The person who was shot at contacted Milton Police and officers responded.

According to Hartwig, police have attempted to contact the person inside the home but as 6:40 p.m., there has been no response.

Video from SKYFOX 5 showed a SWAT vehicle knocking down the three garage doors at the front of the home.