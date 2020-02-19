Police: Shooting victim dropped off at Atlanta fire station

Police are investigating a homicide after they say a shooting victim was dropped off at an Atlanta fire station.

Officers were called to Fire station 16 on the 1000 block of Joseph E. Boone Blvd after reports of a man left at the station with an apparent gunshot wound to his back.

Firefighters attempted to administer life-saving measures until medics were able to transport the victim to a nearby hospital. He has since died due to his injuries.

Investigators are now working with the people who dropped the man off and are searching for a crime scene.

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim or the circumstances behind the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call Atlanta police.