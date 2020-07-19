Police: Shooting along I-85 leaves 1 driver dead

article

Police are searching for a vehicle suspected of being involved in a deadly shooting along Interstate 85 early Sunday morning.

Gwinnett County police say the shooting happened near the exit for Indian Trail Lilburn Road at around 12:30 in the morning.

Police say the victim was driving along I-85 southbound in a black car and was planning on exiting the highway when a suspect in another car fired one shot into the victim's vehicle.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Medics rushed the victim, described as being a Hispanic man, to a nearby hospital but he did not survive.

Law enforcement is now on the lookout for the silver passenger car connected to the shooting.

Advertisement

Officials have not released the name of the victim or what could have led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.