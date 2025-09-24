Police sergeant charged with homicide after high-speed chase ends in deadly crash

article

The Brief Sgt. Donnie Smith faces multiple felony charges, including first-degree homicide by vehicle and hit-and-run resulting in death. Smith allegedly pursued a vehicle at over 100 mph, violating Georgia's emergency vehicle pursuit requirements. Smith reportedly left the scene of a fatal crash without rendering aid or reporting the accident.



A College Park police sergeant is facing multiple felony charges after authorities say he gave chase to a vehicle on Interstate 285, witnessed a fatal crash, and left the scene without rendering aid.

What we know:

According to arrest warrants, Sgt. Donnie Smith has been accused of reckless driving, violation of oath by a public officer, failure to report an accident, first-degree homicide by vehicle and hit-and-run resulting in death.

The charges stem from an August 17, 2025 incident near Riverdale Road in Riverdale, where officials say Smith, driving a 2024 Ford Explorer police SUV, pursued a 2009 Land Rover at speeds topping 100 mph. Investigators allege the chase did not meet the requirements for authorized emergency vehicle pursuits under Georgia law.

According to affidavits, the Land Rover veered off the road, struck a tree and split in half. Both occupants were ejected and killed. Authorities say Smith drove away without reporting the collision or stopping to assist.

One affidavit states Smith "acted in a reckless manner while violating the statute" and that "driving away from the accident of the vehicle he was pursuing shows evidence of his gross negligence and willful or wanton misconduct."

What we don't know:

Smith's current employment status is not known.

The name of the other driver hasn't been released.

What they're saying:

College Park officials said they recognize this is an ongoing legal matter and directed inquiries to the district attorney’s office.