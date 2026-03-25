Police seek person of interest in Brookhaven Kroger shooting
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police are asking for the public's help to identify a person of interest after a 75-year-old was shot in a Kroger parking lot over the weekend.
What we know:
Officers were called to the Kroger in the 3800 block of Peachtree Road on Sunday just before 10 a.m. for reports of a person shot, police said.
After arriving, officers found a 75-year-old man in the Cherokee Plaza parking lot with a gunshot wound in his abdomen. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.
What they're saying:
Authorities describe the person of interest in the shooting as a white or Hispanic man last seen wearing a black hat, a blue jacket, dark pants and carrying a black tote bag with tan straps.
What we don't know:
Police have not provided an update on the injured man’s condition or said what may have led to the shooting.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. Callers can remain anonymous if they wish.
RELATED: Man shot in Kroger parking lot, Brookhaven police say
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Brookhaven Police Department and prior FOX 5 reporting.