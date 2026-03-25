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Police seek person of interest in Brookhaven Kroger shooting

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Published  March 25, 2026 6:53pm EDT
Brookhaven
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Authorities are looking to identify a person of interest in a shooting that happened in the Cherokee Plaza parking lot off Peachtree Road on March 22, 2026. (Credit: Brookhaven Police Department) 

The Brief

    • Brookhaven police are searching for a person of interest after a 75-year-old man was shot Sunday morning.
    • The shooting happened in the Cherokee Plaza parking lot by a Kroger on Peachtree Road.
    • The person of interest is believed to be a white or Hispanic male last seen in a black hat, blue jacket and dark pants.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police are asking for the public's help to identify a person of interest after a 75-year-old was shot in a Kroger parking lot over the weekend. 

What we know:

Officers were called to the Kroger in the 3800 block of Peachtree Road on Sunday just before 10 a.m. for reports of a person shot, police said.

After arriving, officers found a 75-year-old man in the Cherokee Plaza parking lot with a gunshot wound in his abdomen. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

What they're saying:

Authorities describe the person of interest in the shooting as a white or Hispanic man last seen wearing a black hat, a blue jacket, dark pants and carrying a black tote bag with tan straps. 

What we don't know:

Police have not provided an update on the injured man’s condition or said what may have led to the shooting. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. Callers can remain anonymous if they wish. 

RELATED: Man shot in Kroger parking lot, Brookhaven police say

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Brookhaven Police Department and prior FOX 5 reporting. 

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