Man shot in Kroger parking lot, Brookhaven police say

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The Brief A man was found shot in a grocery store parking lot on Sunday morning. Brookhaven police said the shooting happened at the Kroger on Peachtree Road. Authorities have not identified the suspected shooter.



Brookhaven police are investigating after a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a grocery store parking lot on Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers were called to the Kroger in the 3800 block of Peachtree Road just before 10 a.m. for reports of a person shot, police said.

When they arrived, law enforcement found the adult man with a gunshot wound in his chest and provided first aid until he could be taken to the hospital via ambulance.

Lt. Corey Van Allen said the victim appeared to be about 50 years old.

An investigation is ongoing.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot in a Kroger parking lot off Peachtree Road. (FOX 5 News)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet identified a suspected shooter. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.