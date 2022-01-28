Police seek identity of man found dead in College Park

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
9
Wind Advisory
from FRI 6:20 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SAT 12:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Haralson County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 6:20 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Advisory
until SAT 4:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 4:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 4:15 AM EST, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 3:30 AM EST, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 4:30 AM EST, Clay County

Police seek identity of man found dead in College Park

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
College Park
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

(College Park Police Department)

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Police are trying to determine the identity of a man whose body was found in College Park.

College Park police released a sketch on Friday showing a rendering of the man.

Police said he was possibly in his early 40s. Investigators believe he was between 5-feet-9-inches and 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighed between 188 and 190 pounds.

Police said he was found along Naturally Fresh Blvd.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Detective D. Merchant at 404-761-3131, ext. 2259 or 678-614-21410.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____