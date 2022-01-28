Police seek identity of man found dead in College Park

article

Police are trying to determine the identity of a man whose body was found in College Park.

College Park police released a sketch on Friday showing a rendering of the man.

Police said he was possibly in his early 40s. Investigators believe he was between 5-feet-9-inches and 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighed between 188 and 190 pounds.

Police said he was found along Naturally Fresh Blvd.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Detective D. Merchant at 404-761-3131, ext. 2259 or 678-614-21410.

