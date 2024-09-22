Police seek help identifying McGill Park Apartments burglary suspect

article

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department's Burglary Unit are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a thief involved in a recent burglary at McGill Park Apartments.

The incident occurred on Sept. 19 at approximately 2:10 p.m. Officers responded to 1305 McGill Park Avenue NE after receiving a report of a break-in at the apartment complex's clubhouse. Upon arrival, they spoke with the reporting party, who stated that an unidentified male had broken into the clubhouse, causing damage to several doors. A number of items, including cleaning supplies, trash bags, and light bulbs, were stolen.

Surveillance footage provided by the reporting party captured the thief, wearing a tattered light-colored t-shirt, jeans, and tennis shoes. The suspected thief was noted to have an abnormal gait and may be experiencing homelessness.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not need to provide their name and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.