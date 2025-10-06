Police seek help finding missing Duluth woman last seen last month
DULUTH, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman who hasn’t been seen in more than a week.
What we know:
According to investigators, the family of 48-year-old Bijou Nzeza Nguza called 911 on October 4 to report her missing after losing contact with her on September 28.
Nguza is described as a Black woman about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing around 185 pounds. She has black hair and dark-colored eyes. Police said she may be driving a dark-colored 2021 Nissan Altima.
What we don't know:
Her whereabouts is unknown.
What you can do:
Anyone who sees Nguza or has information about her whereabouts is urged to call 911.
The Source: The Gwinnett County Police Department provided the details for this article.