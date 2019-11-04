Police: Security guard injured in shooting near Union City film production

Police are searching for three suspects in a shooting of a security guard at a film production taking place at a Union bowling alley.

According to the Union City Police Department, the shooting happened on Friday, Nov. 1, at Citizens LAne on the 5100 block of Goodson Connector Road.

At the time of the shooting, there was a film production crew at the bowling alley filming scenes for an upcoming movie. During the filming, police say that members of the production crew got into an argument with three unknown men on the set.

When a crew member attempted to escort the subjects off the set, police say one of the men started firing toward the crew. Shots hit a production vehicle and a female security guard who was leaving her vehicle to work a shift at the bowling alley.

The security guard, identified as Tomesah Brown, is now in stable condition.

On Monday, police shared surveillance photos of the three men they are looking for as seen in the bowling alley's parking lot.

Advertisement

Officials say they have heard a number of tips and are "following up on some credible leads." If you have any information, please call Union City police at 770-815-7835.