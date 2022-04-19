Police searching for man in deadly Gwinnett County hotel shooting

article

Officers are searching for a suspect in the deadly shooting of a man in a Gwinnett County extended stay hotel.

The Gwinnett County Police Department says at around 1:45 a.m., officers responded to the Intown Suites on the 4100 block of Stone Mountain Highway to conduct a welfare check on someone living at the hotel.

In the room, officers found 30-year-old Lilburn resident Denzel Romanie dead from a gunshot wound.

After investigating throughout the day, detectives say they gathered enough evidence to charge 23-year-old Tariq Strickland with aggravated assault, felony murder, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

At this time, police say they are still searching for Strickland and are not sure what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information about the shooting or where Strickland could be, please call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).