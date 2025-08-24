Police searching for info on multiple southeast Atlanta burglaries

The Brief Detectives in the Burglary Unit are asking for the public's help to identify the person in the video above. They say the suspect stole from multiple homes on Flat Shoals Road SE and Braeburn Drive SE on Aug. 19 and 20. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information in the case.



Atlanta police are searching for a person officers believe burglarized multiple homes in southeast Atlanta.

What we know:

Detectives in the Burglary Unit are asking for the public's help to identify the person in the video above.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Atlanta police are asking for help identifying the man in these pictures. He is accused of stealing multiple items from homes in southeast Atlanta on Aug. 19 and 20. (Atlanta Police Department)

They say the suspect stole from multiple homes on Flat Shoals Road SE and Braeburn Drive SE on Aug. 19 and 20. Several items, including a black Specialized Tarmac SLT Competition bike, a pink Dagne Dover backpack, and a black Radio Flyer cargo bike with "Perk Coffee," "Atlanta Burns," and a hot dog graphic, were stolen.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information in the case.

What you can do:

If you have information on the case, you can contact Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or text CSGA to 738477. Tipsters can also use the P3 app or visit CSGA's website. You are allowed to remain anonymous.