Police searching for woman caught on doorbell camera looking into Milton home

Police in Milton, Georgia are asking the public for help identifying a woman seen on a doorbell camera looking around the porch of a home.

Officials shared the video from a Ring camera taken at a home in the Hipworth neighborhood recorded shortly before 10 p.m. on April 6.

In the video, the woman walks up to the porch and is seen peering into the front door's windows for more than 20 seconds. She then walks to a nearby bench on the porch and starts moving things around.

After looking around the area for another minute, the woman left the area.

(Milton Police Department)

While police haven't said the woman is suspected of doing anything illegal, they are asking anyone who recognizes the woman to contact detectives.