Police searching for suspects in deadly shooting at SW Atlanta home

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are hoping someone can recognize two gunmen accused of killing a man at a southwest Atlanta home in August.

Officials say the shooting happened on the 500 block of Whitehall Street SW near Northside Drive just before 8 p.m. on August 24.

According to investigators, Anthony Flowers was in his home with his service animal when two men entered his home and shot him.

Medics rushed Flowers to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries. The motive behind the shooting is still not known.

Friday, the Atlanta Police Department shared surveillance footage of two men they believe are connected to the crime. Investigators say they were driving an older model SUV and fled toward Northside Drive after the shooting.

If you have any information about the case, please call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

A reward of up to $2,000 is available for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

