Police searching for suspects connected to air conditioning unit theft

Authorities are searching for the two men suspected of stealing an air conditioning unit from a Newton County home in August.

According to the Newton County Sheriff's Office, two unknown males went to a home on Tanglewood Drive in Covington on August 30 around 9:37 p.m. and stole the outdoor air conditioning unit.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

The pair were captured on the home's video security system. In the video, two men can be seen leaving the backyard area with the a/c unit.

The homeowner told investigators the suspects left the area in a small white van with a dark-colored door on the passenger's side.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on the suspects' identity or whereabouts should contact the Newton County Sheriff's Office at 678-625-1429.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.