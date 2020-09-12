Police searching for suspects connected to air conditioning unit theft
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are searching for the two men suspected of stealing an air conditioning unit from a Newton County home in August.
According to the Newton County Sheriff's Office, two unknown males went to a home on Tanglewood Drive in Covington on August 30 around 9:37 p.m. and stole the outdoor air conditioning unit.
The pair were captured on the home's video security system. In the video, two men can be seen leaving the backyard area with the a/c unit.
The homeowner told investigators the suspects left the area in a small white van with a dark-colored door on the passenger's side.
Anyone with information on the suspects' identity or whereabouts should contact the Newton County Sheriff's Office at 678-625-1429.
