Police searching for suspect in Douglasville double shooting

Police are searching for a man accused of a double shooting on Monday in Douglasville.

Douglasville police said at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Mike Clark shot two individuals at the Budget Inn after an apparent argument.

Police said the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries to their legs.

Police said Clark then left the scene driving a light blue 2004 Volkswagen Passat with a Mississippi tag CVB7146.

He is currently wanted for two counts of aggravated assault.

Police asked anyone with information about Clark's whereabouts to contact detectives at 678-293-1707 or abercrbm@douglasvillega.gov.

