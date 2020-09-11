Police searching for person who pepper-sprayed officer during protest in Atlanta

Atlanta police are looking for the person who assaulted an officer with pepper spray during a protest. Investigators released a new video on Thursday in hopes someone will recognize them.

It happened back on August 25 near Andrew Young International Blvd. NW and Ted Turner Drive NW.

(Atlanta Police Department)

The individual was wearing a backpack, carrying an umbrella with white lettering and a blue or white flashlight or strobe light, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the person is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.