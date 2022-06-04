Police searching for person of interest with connection to deadly East Point shooting

article

Police are searching for a person of interest and a vehicle connected to a deadly May 30 shooting in East Point.

Police said 44-year-old Stacy James may be armed, and said he's the roommate of the victim police found dead at 2886 Randall Street in East Point.

Police said James was driving a blue van, a 2001 Ford Windstar with license plate TDU2609.

Police have not filed charges but said they want to speak to James.

Police said a person of interest in a shooting in East Point was driving a vehicle similar to this. (East Point Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to email policedepartment@eastpointcity.org or call 404-559-6300.