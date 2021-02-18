Police searching for missing Rome teen

article

Rome police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl last seen on Wednesday.

Cheltsie McCoy did not come from school on Feb. 17, the Rome Police Department reports. She has been listed as a missing person.

McCoy is described by police as being 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds, with dark hard, and green eyes.

Cheltsie McCoy (Rome Police Department)

Anyone who sees her or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Rome Police Department at 706-238-5111.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.