Police searching for missing 16-year-old Polk County girl
article
POLK COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia police need your help finding a missing teenager who hasn't been seen in days.
Officials say 16-year-old Skylar Jacques was last heard from on Tuesday at her home in Rockmart, Georgia.
The Polk County Police Department believes Jacques may be in the company of a Villa Rica man named Sebastian Blayne Anderson.
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
The missing teenager is described as 5-feet-3-inches tall with a weight of around 150 pounds. She has dark brown hair.
If you have any information that can help, please call 911 or contact the Polk County police.
Advertisement