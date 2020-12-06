Police searching for missing 16-year-old Polk County girl

article

Georgia police need your help finding a missing teenager who hasn't been seen in days.

Officials say 16-year-old Skylar Jacques was last heard from on Tuesday at her home in Rockmart, Georgia.

The Polk County Police Department believes Jacques may be in the company of a Villa Rica man named Sebastian Blayne Anderson.

The missing teenager is described as 5-feet-3-inches tall with a weight of around 150 pounds. She has dark brown hair.

If you have any information that can help, please call 911 or contact the Polk County police.